UPDATE: Missing Adams County teen found safe

  Updated
Braelynn Muller

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Adams County Sheriff's Office reports a missing 14-year-old has been located.

The Sheriff's Office reported on its Facebook page that Braelynn Mueller was found safe.

ADAMS COUNTY (WKOW) — The Adams County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing teen. 

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office, Braelynn Mueller, 14, of Friendship ran away Monday. 

Police say Braelynn was last seen on the 700 block of CTH J in Friendship. 

Braelynn was last seen wearing black leggings, but it is unknown what shirt she was wearing. Police say Braelynn is known to wear a cross necklace and hoop earrings. 

Anyone with information on Braelynn's whereabouts should contact the Adams County Sheriff's Office at (608) 339-3304.

