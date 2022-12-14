UPDATE: Missing Mount Horeb girl found safe

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Police in Mount Horeb now say Leyla Martinez has been found safe.
The Mount Horeb School District also posted about Martinez being found safe on its Facebook page.
The district also posted this statement:
Parents and Staff,
We are so relieved to report that Lelya [sic] has been found. Thank you to everyone who helped spread the word, walked their neighborhood, and checked their backyards.
This is another example of how our community rallies together to help support one another. We thank all responding emergency service personnel in Mount Horeb and surrounding communities.
********
MOUNT HOREB (WKOW) -- Mount Horeb police are searching for a 12-year-old child who hasn't returned home from school.
According to the Mount Horeb Area School District, the girl's name is Leyla Martinez. She is a sixth grader at Mount Horeb Middle School.
Mount Horeb Police Department Chief Doug Vierck described the missing girl as a Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes. Vierck said she is 4' tall and around 50-60 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a red coat, blue jeans and a black and white backpack.
A video clip shows her walking on Garfield Street near 8th Street at 3:30 p.m.
Vierck asked locals to check their backyards, garages, sheds and properties.
If you see her, contact 911.
27 News has contacted Mount Horeb police for additional information.