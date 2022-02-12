Update: Mother struggles to restore son's smile after brutal attack at La Follette High School

MADISON (WKOW) -- Heather Colbert said her son "J" is still suffering through a painful recovery.
"He can chew with some difficulties. We've been trying to get him mostly to eat softer foods than anything," said Colbert.
The victim told police a group of students were making fun of him before things turned physical on January 13th at La Follette High School.
Now, three teenagers are facing charges after the January fight left the 15-year-old's smile significantly damaged.
"He had three teeth in the front of his mouth that was actually jammed up into his gums," said Colbert.
Colbert, who is disabled and a single mother, said that she wants her son to have his smile, but she's having trouble paying his medical bills.
Colbert said that her son doesn't want to return to school, and she is worried that his emotional scars may never heal.
"He's been very depressed. He has talked quite a bit about committing suicide, not wanting to be here, because he feels that he's ugly with the way that his teeth look right now, said Colbert.
Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes, a former school resource officer (SRO) said that he's working to curb escalating school violence, saying that SROs can alert when there's a potential school threat.
"We cannot prevent something when we're not there at the time of occurrence, and that's what I think one of the benefits of having a school resource officer," said Chief Barnes. "When things were about to happen, people will come to me and say, 'Hey, maybe you should look out at lunchtime,' and then I could bring people in and try to defuse those situations. I think we can do that in the school system."
"I do feel that if an officer were there, it would help the response time for police to be there to interrupt any situation that's happening," said Colbert.
Colbert said that La Follette School officials did not call police after her son's attack, and now she has words for the teens involved in her son's attack.
"You seriously traumatized and damaged an amazing young man," said Colbert.
A GoFundMe account has been established to help with "J's" medical bills.
You can also donate on Cash App to Heatherc050703, Venmo to Heather-Dietzman-10, or PayPal.