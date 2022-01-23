UPDATE: Six people found dead in Milwaukee home

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow with total accumulations of two to three inches. For the Wind Chill Advisory, bitterly cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Columbia and Dane Counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until noon CST today. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 3 AM to noon CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions which will likely impact the morning. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&