UPDATE: Woman missing from Janesville found safe

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Janesville police say Nichole Barlass has been found safe.
********
JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The Janesville Police Department is asking for the public's help searching for a missing woman.
Nichole Barlass, 39, last communicated with her family the evening of Saturday, September 17, police said, and they are concerned with her welfare.
Janesville police say Barlass is most likely on foot. They do not have a clothing description for her.
If anyone has information on where Barlass might be, please call the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100 or Rock County Communications at 608-757-2244.