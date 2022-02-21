 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations up to one
quarter of an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

UWPD: No charges filed in UW/Michigan basketball postgame fight

  • Updated
MI WI basketball conflict

MADISON (WKOW) -- No criminal charges will be filed after a fight following Wisconsin's win over Michigan at the Kohl Center Sunday.

According to UW Police spokesperson Marc Lovicott, neither the athletic department or any individuals have indicated any desire to press charges. Lovicott said the decisions about further action in these cases are often left up to the schools and conference.

"Like other disagreements and scuffles that happen in sports (and they happen a lot in football, hockey, etc.), we're letting each school's athletic department and the Big Ten handle the incident. In reality, their punishments/disciplinary action will be greater and have more of an impact than a police citation," Lovicott said.

UW Athletic Director Chris McIntosh said he has already spoken to Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren about the incident. University of Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel issued an apology to McIntosh via Twitter Sunday.

Tags

Recommended for you