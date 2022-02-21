UWPD: No charges filed in UW/Michigan basketball postgame fight

MADISON (WKOW) -- No criminal charges will be filed after a fight following Wisconsin's win over Michigan at the Kohl Center Sunday.
According to UW Police spokesperson Marc Lovicott, neither the athletic department or any individuals have indicated any desire to press charges. Lovicott said the decisions about further action in these cases are often left up to the schools and conference.
"Like other disagreements and scuffles that happen in sports (and they happen a lot in football, hockey, etc.), we're letting each school's athletic department and the Big Ten handle the incident. In reality, their punishments/disciplinary action will be greater and have more of an impact than a police citation," Lovicott said.
UW Athletic Director Chris McIntosh said he has already spoken to Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren about the incident. University of Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel issued an apology to McIntosh via Twitter Sunday.