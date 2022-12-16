 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vehicle hit by bullets overnight in Janesville

  • Updated
  • 0
janesville_police_0488

Janesville police

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — The Janesville Police Department is looking into a shooting where a car was struck overnight. 

Sgt. Welte said officers were originally dispatched to Jackson St. and McKinley St. around 1:10 a.m. for a report of shots fired. However, no casings or damage was found. 

Officers returned to the 300 block of McKinley St. around 5:40 a.m. when a man called to report his vehicle had been hit by bullets. Police found no shell casings and no other damage in the area. 

Welte said the investigation is ongoing and officers are working to identify the suspect. Anyone with information should contact police at 608-755-3100 or Crimestoppers at 608-756-3636.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

Tags

Recommended for you