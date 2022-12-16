Vehicle hit by bullets overnight in Janesville

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — The Janesville Police Department is looking into a shooting where a car was struck overnight.
Sgt. Welte said officers were originally dispatched to Jackson St. and McKinley St. around 1:10 a.m. for a report of shots fired. However, no casings or damage was found.
Officers returned to the 300 block of McKinley St. around 5:40 a.m. when a man called to report his vehicle had been hit by bullets. Police found no shell casings and no other damage in the area.
Welte said the investigation is ongoing and officers are working to identify the suspect. Anyone with information should contact police at 608-755-3100 or Crimestoppers at 608-756-3636.