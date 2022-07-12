West Milwaukee police officer hurt after another officer shoots gun

WEST MILWAUKEE (WKOW/WISN) -- Police in West Milwaukee are investigating after an officer was shot by another officer after being confronted by an armed man.
Our Milwaukee affiliate, WISN, said it happened near 55th Street and Burnham Street at about 11:30 p.m. Monday.
West Milwaukee Police Chief Dennis Nasci said a man called police and said he was about to die, gave his address and then hung up.
When officers got to the home, the man came out of the home and pointed a gun at an officer.
WISN reports an officer fired one shot and missed the suspect. A fragment from that bullet hit a second officer. Police said that caused minor injuries.
Officers used a stun gun on the man and took him into custody.