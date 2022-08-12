Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser entered to be best-looking in America

MADISON (WKOW) — A Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser is competing for the title of America’s best-looking cruiser!
Wisconsin’s 2022 photo features a State Patrol cruiser and motorcycle parked in front of the Milwaukee Art Museum.
You vote for Wisconsin State Patrol until August 25, 2022, until 5 p.m. The top 13 entrants will be put in the 2023 wall calendar. To vote, scroll to the bottom of the page and select 'Wisconsin' from the dropdown menu.
This is the American Association of State Troopers ninth annual competition to find the best-looking state police vehicle in the nation.