Woman charged in deadly February hit and run

MADISON (WKOW) — Dane County Court officials issued a warrant for the arrest of a woman suspected in a deadly February hit-and-run on Madison's west side.

Tiambra Walker, 21, was charged Friday in Dane County with hit and run involving death, homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and felony bail jumping. Earlier in April, Madison Police Department identified her as the suspect in the crash that killed 66-year-old Stephen Fleck and his dog. A toddler was in the car during the crash.

27 News previously reported the Department of Corrections also issued a warrant for Walker's arrest. That warrant is in reference to Walker's probation from a previous hit-and-run in 2021. It states she failed to report and left Wisconsin without permission.

A criminal complaint filed on the same day the arrest warrant was issued alleges Walker took a bus to Chicago the same evening as the February crash.

The complaint details how MPD investigators learned Walker was driving the car on the night of the crash — and it mostly comes down to witnesses.

A witness came forward with a description of the vehicle, a blue Chevy Malibu with a "smashed" front windshield. Surveillance footage from another witness and nearby businesses and apartment buildings showed the suspect car in the area of the crash around the time it happened.

Then, two witnesses came forward and implied they knew who was driving the car at the time of the hit-and-run but didn't implicate it was Walker. Instead, they indicated it was someone else driving, and Walker was a passenger.

Eventually, the complaint states officers were able to speak with the other woman in the car. Through that conversation, investigators learned two things: Walker was driving at the time of the crash, and she was likely impaired.

In the complaint, the woman told investigators the vehicle was hers, and she often let other people driver her car. On that night, she claims Walker was driving, and she was asleep. Walker allegedly woke her up after the crash. The woman remembers that there was glass everywhere and initially claimed Walker didn't know what she had hit. Eventually the woman told police Walker admitted to hitting a person.

The complaint states she also told police her and Walker were both using drugs before the crash, specifically Percocet and marijuana.

The woman also told police where they could find the car — in the garage of Walker's family member, where it had been since the night of the crash. According to the complaint, the family member also confirmed Walker seemed impaired when she arrived at his apartment.