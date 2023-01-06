 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

15-year-old girl in custody for threat at Portage High School, additional arrests 'anticipated'

  • Updated
  • 0
Portage police

Courtesy: Portage Police Department

PORTAGE (WKOW) — Portage police took a 15-year-old girl into custody for an active shooter threat to Portage High School earlier this week.

Captain Daniel Garrigan said police she was taken into custody Friday afternoon.

She has been taken to a juvenile detention facility. Garrigan said the following charges are being referred to Columbia County Juvenile Intake:

  • Terroristic threats, causing public fear or panic in/on school premises, as a party to the crime
  • Swatting, as a party to the crime
  • Disorderly conduct

This investigation is still active, and state and federal authorities are assisting. 

Garrigan said authorities expect to make additional arrests.

Tags

Recommended for you