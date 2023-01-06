15-year-old girl in custody for threat at Portage High School, additional arrests 'anticipated'

PORTAGE (WKOW) — Portage police took a 15-year-old girl into custody for an active shooter threat to Portage High School earlier this week.

Captain Daniel Garrigan said police she was taken into custody Friday afternoon.

She has been taken to a juvenile detention facility. Garrigan said the following charges are being referred to Columbia County Juvenile Intake:

Terroristic threats, causing public fear or panic in/on school premises, as a party to the crime

Swatting, as a party to the crime

Disorderly conduct