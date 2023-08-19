Activists pressure DNR to shut down Wisconsin oil pipeline

MADISON (WKOW) -- Climate activists led by the group Action for the Climate Emergency held a protest and march around Madison's Capitol Square Saturday during the Dane County Farmer's Market.
The demonstration aimed to pressure state government officials to shut down the Line 5 oil and gas pipeline operated by the Canadian oil company Enbridge.
The line 5 oil and gas pipeline runs from Superior, Wisconsin to Ontario, Canada. Since the pipeline was constructed 70 years ago, the Bad River in northern Wisconsin has eroded shoreline near the pipeline, threatening the line and risking an oil spill that could poison part of Lake Superior.
Activists warn that a leak or break would not only endanger the Great Lakes but also the environment, residents, and local ecosystems of Northern Wisconsin.
Hundreds of miles south of the pipeline, activists thronged Madison's Capitol Square with signs and science.
"We're having more natural disasters, we're having more thunderstorms. We're having more drought," said 17-year old climate activist Ali Gomez; who is 53 years younger than the pipeline and concerned about what the planet might look like when she reaches 70.
In order to have their voices heard, activists set up a microphone and speaker outside of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) headquarters near the State Capitol.
"We get food from northern parts of the state, we get our cranberries, we get milk, we get lumber," said 17-year-old Isak Drangstveit, president of the Waunakee Eco Team. "And if all those places are poisoned with oil spills, then it's a problem."
The fate of the 645 mile-long pipeline is partially up to the DNR, which is currently reviewing a planned reroute of the pipeline around the Bad River Band Reservation where a portion of the pipeline resides.
The Bad River Band has called for the removal of the pipeline from near the Bad River in hopes to protect their waterways.
In June, a Federal Judged declared that Enbridge has three years to reroute line 5. Any portion of the pipeline that remains on the Bad River Band Reservation after 2026 will be shut down.
The reroute plan leaves activists and the Bad River Band less than satisfied.
Enbridge claims it monitors the pipeline closely to prevent spills, but outside Wisconsin's State Capitol the activists asked for the pipeline to be shut down in its entirety.
"Shutting down Line 5 leads to better air quality here in Madison," Action for the Climate Emergency Wisconsin Director Marco Marquez said. "Shutting down Line 5 leads to more regular weather patterns here in Madison. And shutting down Line five means that our young people are going to have a future that they can look forward to."
The march ended outside of the DNR's downtown Madison office building, where activists warned that the impending decision comes with a cost.
"If they approve this pipeline and disaster happens, we will blame Enbridge, but we will also be blaming the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources," Marquez said.