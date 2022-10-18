As list of '22 parolees becomes public, Michels wants to suspend paroles; commission says that's illegal

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Tim Michels has made paroles a big theme in his campaign for governor. The Republican challenger has called for the parole commission to halt its work -- something the commission says would violate state law.
Michels called for the commission to "suspend" its actions in a September letter, but when asked on Tuesday if he still wanted to put a pause on all paroles, Michels said he'd never said that.
Michels was speaking before the Rotary Club of Milwaukee, as Evers did one week earlier. Unlike Evers, Michels declined to take questions from reporters either during or after the event.
As he got into an elevator, he was repeatedly asked if he still supported the idea of pausing all paroles.
"I never said that," Michels said.
Campaign spokeswoman Anna Kelly said afterward Michels meant he did not say he wanted to pause paroles as governor, just that he wanted Evers to do so until the end of the year.
Evers' communications director did not immediately respond to questions Tuesday.
Evers previously said while he's in charge of naming the parole commission's chair, he cannot issue such a sweeping order.
"We can look at [the parole process] and talk about it until we've got it resolved," Evers said. "But the fact of the matter is I do not make those decisions on parole."
The commission has said it has no power of mandatory paroles built into someone's sentence and it cannot refuse to consider discretionary cases, because state law dictates the commission "shall conduct regularly scheduled interviews to consider the parole of eligible inmates."
How parole became an issue in the race
On a May afternoon at the state Capitol, the family of Johanna Balsewicz thrust the issue of parole into the governor's race. The family was incensed the parole commission granted parole for Johanna's estranged husband, Douglas, who stabbed the West Allis woman to death in front of their kids in 1997.
In response to the pressure, Evers wrote a letter to then-parole commission chair John Tate. Evers asked Tate to rescind Balsewicz's parole and to resign from his position as chair. Tate did both.
At his rotary club appearance last Tuesday, Evers said his issue with Tate had to do with the commission failing to properly communicate with victims' families.
"I thought his judgement as it related to victims -- getting input from the victims of those crimes was lacking severely," Evers said of Tate. "As well as his ability to connect with local police to let them know what's happening."
Current parole commission chair Christopher Blythe told 27 News in an email, the commission's role was to prepare victim notification cards and give them to district attorney's offices.
According to state law, the DA's offices are in charge of then notifying victims and/or their relatives.
Since the Balsewicz case, conservatives have seized on the issue of parole, accusing the Evers administration of freeing dangerous people.
How Evers paroles compare to his predecessors
According to the Department of Corrections, parolees released under Evers' predecessor, former Republican Gov. Scott Walker, were far more likely to reoffend than those released during the Evers' time in office. Those parolees, of course, have been out of prison longer than those released since 2019.
Because of Wisconsin's adoption of "truth in sentencing" laws, people convicted of crimes in 2000 or later are generally not eligible for parole.
From 2019 through May of this year, the parole commission has granted 461 discretionary paroles, which account for 51.5% of all paroles during that time.
Under the eight years Walker was in charge of appointing a commission chair, 663 inmates received discretionary paroles, which amounted to 47.5% of total paroles.
According to the corrections records, 22.9% of parolees under Walker committed a criminal violation upon release compared to 10.4% of parolees under Evers.
26.9% of parolees released during the Walker years were reincarcerated compared to 2.8% of the inmates who received parole since 2019.
Prior to Walker, the parole commission issued more than 5,000 discretionary paroles under former Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle, who served for eight years. More than 2,500 discretionary paroles were issued under Doyle's predecessor, Republican Scott McCallum, who served two years in office.
McCallum replaced fellow Republican Tommy Thompson, the state's longest-serving governor. Thompson served for 14 years, and during that time, the commission issued more than 23,000 discretionary paroles.
List of 2022 parolees becomes public
GOP lawmakers accused the parole commission this year of stonewalling their requests for the list of 2022 parolees.
Under the threat of legal action, the commission released the list of parolees through May 29 to Sen. Van Wanggaard (R-Racine.) Wanggaard, a former police officer, then posted his copy of the parolee list.
According to a 27 News review of the list, 20 people convicted of first-degree murder or intentional homicide received discretionary paroles this year. Another 11 were convicted of reckless homicide. 13 parolees were convicted of sexual assault; five of those cases involved a child victim.
The four-person commission must essentially address five questions about an inmate when deciding whether to grant them discretionary parole:
- Have they served sufficient time, to the point release would not depreciate the seriousness of the crime?
- Have they demonstrated 'satisfactory adjustment'?
- Have they participated in recommended programming?
- Have they developed an adequate release plan?
- Have they reached a point where release would not an unreasonable risk to the public?
Evers last Tuesday indicated he was open to changes specifically regarding victim notifications, but added preventing violent crime going forward would require more state funding for local governments, which Evers has called his top priority moving forward.
"What I do think can happen is that we can change some laws as it relates to the victims of the crime," Evers said. "Making sure that they have adequate ways to interact with the parole commission."