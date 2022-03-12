Biden issues $200 million in defense aid to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (WKOW) -- President Joe Biden authorized $200 million in military aid to Ukraine Saturday, with the US now having provided $1.2 billion to the nation this year.
According to a memorandum to the Secretary of State from Biden, the US will provide $200 million worth of supplies Department of Defense services, military education and training. The weaponry will come from existing American stock.
The full memorandum reads as follows:
"By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, including section 621 of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961 (FAA), I hereby delegate to the Secretary of State the authority under section 506(a)(1) of the FAA to direct the drawdown of up to an aggregate value of $200 million in defense articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training, to provide assistance to Ukraine and to make the determinations required under such section to direct such a drawdown."