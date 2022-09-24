Biden touts climate package at Global Citizen Festival

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Columbia, northeastern Dane, northern Washington, east central Sauk, northwestern Jefferson, Dodge and Sheboygan Counties through 545 PM CDT... At 504 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles west of St Anna to 7 miles east of Randolph to near Poynette. Movement was southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Eastern Madison, Sheboygan, Fond Du Lac, West Bend, Sun Prairie, Watertown, Beaver Dam, Hartford, Baraboo, Waupun, Portage, Plymouth, Sheboygan Falls, Windsor, Mayville, North Fond Du Lac, Columbus, Kewaskum, Marshall and Horicon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH