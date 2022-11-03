Candidates in high profile races try to reach voters one last time

MADISON (WKOW) -- With the Senate and gubernatorial race being so close, candidates are taking advantage of their last few opportunities to connect with voters before election day.
On Monday, Republican Senate candidate Ron Johnson made a stop on his bus tour in Portage. On Thursday, Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michaels spent the afternoon in Middleton for his "Let's Get to Work" tour. He spoke with voters about election integrity.
"I don't want to see the elimination of anybody's ability to vote. I want to make it easier to vote and hard to cheat or impossible to cheat. That is my goal as governor," Michaels said.
He told voters present he doesn't want any Wisconsin resident to have to worry about the safety of their vote, so if elected he'll create a Wisconsin Election Integrity Group, with representatives from all eight congressional districts.
Democrats are headed to the Madison area too. Governor Tony Evers was in Kewaunee Wednesday, focusing on the economic bounce back from the pandemic.
"If there's any vacant storefronts here that somebody wants to take over have at it," Evers said. "It's a one-page application. That's all you have to do. So, at the end of this calendar year, we will have 10,000 new small businesses in the state of Wisconsin."
Canvassing for Evers and Mandela Barnes started Thursday out of the Madison Labor Temple. Different union members say larger groups are headed out throughout the day Saturday, including many UW nurses.
And former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will end a full day in Madison to support Barnes and Evers Friday night.
The most recent Marquette Poll says Evers and Michaels are sitting at an even tie. In the Senate race, Johnson pulled ahead in October, so he is leading Barnes into Election Day.