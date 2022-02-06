Capital City Sunday: Bernier's WEC tiebreaker plan, GOP seeks to expand school vouchers

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Republican lawmaker who leads the state senate's elections committee says she will soon introduce a bill that adds a seventh, tie-breaking vote to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
Sen. Kathy Bernier (R-Chippewa Falls) said in an interview that she believes the current commission set-up is unsustainable.
Currently comprised of three Democrats and three Republicans, the commission has recently deadlocked on contentious issues like guidance on whether clerks can place additional drop boxes for absentee ballots.
Republican legislators, including Bernier, voted to create the election commission in 2015 after dissolving the Government Accountability Board which had been overseeing elections.
Bernier said she is drafting a bill that would require both Republican and Democratic legislative leaders to agree on a list of four retired judges with whom they'd be comfortable serving as a seventh commissioner.
"Sort of like a prosecutor and a defense attorney [during a trial]," Bernier said. "They agree on certain jury members. That sort of thing could happen."
Bernier said her proposal would then call for the list of retired judges to go before the state supreme court.
"To the supreme court chief justice and then that chief justice would be responsible for appointing that seventh member," Bernier said.
The state's high court currently has a 4-3 conservative edge with conservative Justice Annette Ziegler serving as the chief justice.
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 24 states have their secretary of state in charge of running elections. Wisconsin is one of nine states with either a board or commission that oversees election administration.
Vos memo comes to light
Bernier said she understood why Assembly Speaker Robin Vos asked the legislature's nonpartisan reference bureau whether lawmakers could change the state's presidential electors.
The records became public through liberal watchdog group obtaining the memo and posting it this week. The reference bureau's response came two weeks after the 2020 election.
Vos said in a statement Thursday he believed the idea was unconstitutional but asked so he could share the memo with members and constituents. Bernier, who's been outspoken in her opposition to Vos' taxpayer-funded investigation of the 2020 election, said she made the same request for the same reason.
"I got a legislative memo when I heard that people were asking us, the legislature, to decertify an election and to point out, very importantly, we took an oath of office to uphold the constitution of the United States and the State of Wisconsin," Bernier said. "And we do not want to propose anything or do anything that is against our oath."
Outside election funding remains a focus
Bernier said she also supported a proposed amendment to the state constitution that would ban local governments from accepting outside money for election administration.
The subject has been a focus for Republicans since the 2020 election. In particular, conservatives have honed in the more than $10 million the Center for Tech and Civic Life, funded by Mark Zuckerberg, gave to about 200 Wisconsin municipalities. More than 85 percent of the money went to the state's five biggest cities.
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said cities wouldn't need to accept outside money and equipment if the state provided adequate funding via shared revenue.
"It's not that I want to have to go out and get grants to provide basic city services," Rhodes-Conway said. "But if the legislature refuses to either fund cities or allow us to raise revenue like we need to, then we are going to have to turn to other sources of funding."
The GOP-controlled legislature currently doesn't let cities collect their own sales taxes.
Bernier said she was working on a bill that would increase state election funding but maintained it's improper for local governments to take outside money or equipment. Bernier argued Democrats "would be howling" if the National Rifle Association gave clerks money ahead of a gun-related referendum.
As for whether local leaders in Democratic cities could find common ground with GOP leaders, Rhodes-Conway acknowledged they haven't exactly had an open line of communication.
"I've talked to several former [GOP lawmakers] very recently but I don't think I've talked to a sitting Republican legislator for quite some time," she said.
Rhodes-Conway has been one of the targets in the Assembly election review led by former state Supreme Court Justice Mike Gableman, who went to court asking for Rhodes-Conway and Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich to be jailed over not showing up for scheduled depositions.
The mayors, and Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul (D-WI) on behalf of the elections commission, have argued in another lawsuit Gableman's subpoenas aren't valid because they're seeking to have official testify in private at Gableman's office.
"If they wanted to invite me up to the Capitol to talk to a legislative committee, they don't even have to subpoena me," Rhodes-Conway said. "I'd be happy to walk up there and talk to them at any point in time. It's just up the block."
GOP Bills: Break up Milwaukee schools, expand school choice
Republican lawmakers introduced a pair of bills making dramatic changes to the state's education landscape.
One bill would break up Milwaukee Public Schools into four to eight smaller districts. The other would expand school choice vouchers to all families regardless of income level; currently families are ineligible for vouchers in Milwaukee or Racine if they make more than 300 percent of the federal poverty level and are ineligible for the state voucher program if they earn more than 220 percent of the federal poverty level.
Alan Borsuk, a senior fellow at the Marquette University law school, has long followed Wisconsin education policy. He said it's hard to gauge exactly how the public feels about vouchers, adding the best available measures indicate people are evenly split on the issue.
"Public sentiment on vouchers depends a lot on how you phrase the question in a poll and I've worked on polls like that but overall it is pretty much 50-50," Borsuk said.
The country's first School Choice program began in Milwaukee in 1990. Since then, Borsuk said private voucher and public charter schools have gradually become more accountable.
Critics of the voucher program maintain private schools will always have an edge because they're not required to make accommodations for special education students or those with behavioral problems.
"Students going to private schools using vouchers have to take state tests, the results have to be reported publicly, the private schools involved have to take part in the state school report card system so there is more transparency than sometimes the critics grant," Borsuk said. "Nonetheless, yeah, it's a private school so there's things that are different."
While the measures are likely to be vetoed by Gov. Tony Evers, who previously served as state superintendent, Borsuk said it's possible Republicans could revisit the idea should they take back the governor's office in November.
Regarding the idea of breaking up Milwaukee Public Schools, Borsuk said he struggled to understand the argument that creating smaller districts within the city would increase transparency.
"Would you have six bureaucracies, let's say, instead of one bureaucracy? But they'd all still be bureaucracies? That's what happened when something like this was tried in the late 1980s," he said.
Borsuk said the debate around MPS and vouchers continues to ignore the structural issues that affect both private and public schools in the state's biggest cities, which has for years posted subpar outcomes for students.
Borsuk suggested policymakers should give more attention to developing strategies to draw and retain more teachers and administrators, improve students' lives outside of school, and emphasize early childhood development.
Of course, there are also the political ramifications, which led Borsuk to wonder if Republicans would propose a similarly audacious bill if they knew the governor would sign it.
"If the Republicans succeed in breaking up MPS, politically, they also would own it," Borsuk said. "You might want to give some thought if you were one of them to what that means."