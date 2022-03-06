Capital City Sunday: WEC Administrator pushes back on Gableman report

MADISON (WKOW) -- Eight months after Assembly Speaker Robin Vos hired him to investigate the 2020 election, Michael Gableman delivered an "interim" report that suggested lawmakers pursue what legal experts describe as an impossible and illegal act: decertifying the 2020 election.
Gableman said in the report he and his taxpayer-funded team were "just getting started."
In a section that relied vaguely on "common law," Gableman's report concluded by offering a road map for how state lawmakers could reject popular election results and choose their own slate of presidential electors. It's an argument that runs counter to the vast majority of legal experts' views, including those expressed by the legislature's own lawyers.
Gableman's leading recommendation for the GOP-controlled legislature, however, was to dismantle the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC).
The commission's top official, Administrator Meagan Wolfe, said the report largely rehashed legal challenges and arguments that had already been settled.
"In terms of the canvass, in terms of the recount, in terms of court challenges," Wolfe said. "So, many of the things that were involved in this are not new."
Gableman's reported said it was "bribery" for the Center for Tech and Civic Live, funded largely by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, to have more than 85 percent of the more than $10 million Wisconsin communities received go to Milwaukee, Madison, Kenosha, Racine, and Green Bay.
Federal judges in multiple states rejected challenges questioning whether it was legal for clerks to accept the outside donations. Gableman said he rejected the argument that such grants were legal because there are no laws against it.
"No, the law didn't prohibit it because no reasonable person would ever anticipate that such a thing would be done and we didn't think we had to write it down," Gableman said while presenting the report last Tuesday.
Wolfe pointed to federal court rulings in the weeks before the 2020 election, which President Joe Biden won by more than 20,000 votes in Wisconsin - results which were upheld following a series of legal challenges and recounts in Dane and Milwaukee counties.
Those federal judges maintained there was nothing in state law that banned clerks from accepting outside grant money. Conservative critics have focused on more than $10 million in grants that came in from the Center for Tech and Civic Life, largely funded by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. More than 85 percent of those dollars went to Wisconsin's five biggest cities.
Wolfe said lawmakers could instead address the issue by providing more money to local governments for election administration.
"Wisconsin has the most de-centralized election administration system in the country," Wolfe said. "Meaning in each of your cities, towns, and villages, you have a local election administrator. In many of those jurisdictions, they are very underfunded."
Looking ahead, Wolfe said she believed election officials statewide should put more of an emphasis on giving voters more insight into how elections are run and how votes are counted.
"We need to do as much as we can to make sure that we're showing people how elections work," Wolfe said. "And I think, as election administrators, we also shouldn't be bullied by attempts to sort of silence us from showing people how elections work."
Gableman still seeking salary, GOP senator says 'no' to decertification
Salary invoices show Michael Gableman and seven other contractors sought payment from Wisconsin taxpayers in the month of January despite Gableman's contract with the state Assembly expiring December 31.
27 News obtained the invoices through an open records request. In addition to Gableman seeking his monthly salary of $11,000 in January, seven other contractors were listed on an invoice seeking another $51,180.
It is not clear from the records if or when the Assembly Chief Clerk's office issued checks for Gableman and his staffers; the released records covered the months of December and January.
State Sen. Roger Roth (R-Appleton) said he rejected Gableman's suggestion lawmakers explore decertifying the 2020 election.
"I can tell you, in my research of the constitution, nowhere in there does it allow us to decertify an election," Roth said.
Roth said while he would not support any effort to decertify the election, he believed Republican lawmakers were right to pursue more than a dozen election-related measures as the two-year legislative session comes to a close.
"To be clear, there were problems with the 2020 election," Roth said. "I think anyone can look at those reports and recognize there are some things we need to fix as it relates to ballot harvesting, drop boxes, closing voter ID loopholes."
Wolfe said such decisions on those issues were difficult but only came up because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She noted each of the votes required at least some bipartisan support in order to clear the six-member board and each of the votes happened open meetings.
Roth said he was also hopeful the Senate would send to the desk of Gov. Tony Evers a bill removing all income limits attached to the school choice program.
Currently, families are not eligible for the statewide voucher program if they earn more than 220% of the federal poverty level; for a family of four, that federal line amounts to $61,050 using the 2022 standard. For families in Milwaukee and Racine, that threshold is 300 percent of the federal poverty line, adding up to $83,250 for a family of four.
When asked why taxpayers should cover the cost of millionaires sending their kids to private school, Roth said those families were already funding public schools through property taxes. Critics of expanded school choice say it would deny funding to public schools as more families sought vouchers.
"It doesn't matter, the background of the student, whether their parents are wealthy or poor," Roth said. "To continue to move Wisconsin forward, to make sure we can meet the needs of the economy in the 21st Century, we need highly-educated kids."
Kind: Russian sanctions will have "huge damaging effect"
As Russia continues its unprovoked attack on Ukraine, escalating its tactics and continuing to target civilians, Congressman Ron Kind stood by the Biden administration's response of joining western nations to impose economic sanctions and supply the Ukrainian military with weapons.
"I believe these economic sanctions are gonna have a huge damaging effect," Kind said. "Not just on the Russian economy but especially the Russian military and that's exactly what's needed right now."
Kind, a La Crosse Democrat will not seek re-election this fall, said members of congress learned this week in briefings the Russian assault could create 4-5 million Ukrainian refugees.
"This really depends on how ruthless the Russian army becomes and if they start carpet bombing these major population centers, then those refugee numbers could skyrocket from there," Kind said.
Critics have questioned whether Russian President Vladimir Putin felt emboldened to attack, feeling Biden and other western leaders would not mount a harsh response.
Retired Army Col. Liam Collins, who traveled to Ukraine between 2016 and 2018 to relay messages back to the Pentagon, said the Ukrainian government even then feared an all-out Russian invasion. He said Putin's decision made no sense from a risk-reward perspective.
"There was nothing for him to gain strategically, no political objective he could really accomplish with an invasion," Collins said. "It was all downside risk."
As for whether the U.S. should target the Russian oil and energy sector specifically, a move that could further cripple the Russian economy but also cause gas prices to soar for Americans, Kind said Biden was open to further sanctions.
Kind said he and the president discussed the situation during their flight this week from Washington, D.C. to Superior, where on Wednesday Biden touted his $1 trillion infrastructure bill 100 days after signing it.
"He, too, is saying nothing is off the table other than a direct military conflict with Russia," Kind said of Biden. "But I would not underestimate the strength of the sanctions that are in place right now."