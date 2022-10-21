City of Madison announces winners of electric compactor election

MADISON (WKOW) -- The winners of Madison's electric compactor naming election have been announced!
The trash compactor is named Rosie the Rubbisher.
The recycling compactor is named Stone Cold Squeeze Often.
In-Depth Analysis of the Election
According to the City of Madison, the names were picked by having people vote for their top five picks, with the top choice receiving five points, second receiving four, and so on.
Results - Trash Compactor
Rosie the Rubbisher received a total of 4,342 points from 1,225 ballots.
Oddly enough, Rosie didn't receive the most first place votes in the election; Crush Farley did.
However, Rosie stomped out the competition with her general appeal, receiving over 100 more second choice votes than Crush.
Results - Recycling Compactor
Stone Cold Squeeze Often received a total of 3,744 points from 1,022 ballots.
This name was the clear favorite, receiving over 100 more first choice votes than the runner-up: Sir Crushalot.
Despite Sir Crushalot and even George Squashington beating out Stone Cold in every other choice category, those points could not bridge the massive gap in first choice votes. Ultimately, Crushalot lost by 58 points.
Seeing the Winners
You can go use the compactors at Madison's east side drop-off site on 4602 Sycamore Avenue.
The City of Madison says that the change to electric compactors will save eight gallons of diesel for every hour the drop-off site is open. That means in just one week, the new compactors will save 356 gallons of diesel and prevent 8,000 pounds of C02 from being emitted.