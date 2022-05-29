Col. Hans Christian Heg statue standing watch at Capitol after 2020 vandalism

MADISON (WKOW) -- The statue of Colonel Hans Christian Heg is back, standing watch in front of the Wisconsin State Capitol.
Two years ago, the statue was vandalized by protestors upset at the arrest of a member of Black Lives Matter.
The Forward and Col. Heg statues were torn down on June 23, 2020. Heg's statue was vandalized, decapitated, and thrown into Lake Monona. The words 'Black is beautiful' were spray-painted on the statue.
Descendants of Col. Heg were thrilled to finally see his statue return to the Capitol.
"It's almost better that it was restored than nothing was ever touched in the first place," said Lori Coffey. Heg is Coffey's great-great-great-grandfather.
"We are celebrating the life and times of Colonel Heg, who was the highest-ranking officer in the Civil War to give his life in that war," said Fred J. Campbell, chairman of the committee and secretary of the Madison Veterans Council.
The Heg statue has been guarding the Capitol since 1926, and Veteran groups donned period dress for this ceremony. They said being able to attend is their debt of gratitude.
"We're proud to get this rededicated, accepted by the people of Wisconsin, by the state of Wisconsin, in the light of patriotism and being an American and a Wisconsinite," said Ben Hobbins with the Madison Veterans Council.
Descendants of Col. Heg say he died fighting for the freedom of slaves.
"He was a rabid abolitionist," said Coffey. "He fought the slave catchers. He protected people who were finally free after being enslaved and he said, 'No. This is wrong.' He hated slavery."
Col. Heg's rededication ceremony fell on the 174th anniversary of the day Wisconsin entered the Union, and Coffey said it's serendipitous.
"I think it's a wonderful coincidence in the fact that the history is so important. It's reminding us that, yes, there's a future and the future may look very different. I hope it does," said Coffey.
Wisconsin received $60,000 in federal grants to help with the restoration costs of the Col. Heg statue and the Forward statue.
In December 2021, 26-year-old Marquon Clark pleaded guilty to helping pull down the statues.