Congressman Mark Pocan touts Inflation Reduction Act

MADISON (WKOW) -- Congressman Mark Pocan (D-WI) spoke to reporters Monday about the Inflation Reduction Act.
The measure is a $740 billion package intended to reduce inflation, slow global warming and adjust health care policies. At a news conference, Pocan spoke highly of the package, praising its ability to stimulate the economy, combat global warming and help Wisconsin residents.
"It's gonna create about a million and a half jobs, half a million electric vehicle charging stations and does a whole lot in rebuilding our infrastructure," Pocan said.
Congressman Bryan Steil (R-WI) released a statement last week on the Inflation Reduction Act, writing:
“Today, Congress approved new reckless spending and an increase in taxes. This is the wrong approach. Instead, Congress should be addressing rising costs, increasing crime rates, and improving schools. This bill does nothing to reduce inflation and instead spends money on pet projects. We need to change course.”
Pocan is up for re-election this fall.
He will face either Erik Olsen or Charity Barry at November's primary. A winner has yet to be determined between the two GOP candidates for Congress. As of Tuesday, unofficial results show Olsen had 73 more votes than Barry. Barry will not concede the election until there is a complete canvas.