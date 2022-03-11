Cottage Grove man headed to Romania to help Ukrainian refugees

COTTAGE GROVE (WKOW) -- Stefan Ciobanu emigrated from Romania to the United States in 2003, and now he's planning to head back for two weeks to help Ukrainian refugees crossing into his home country.
"They don't have too many connections, if any at all," he said. "So, I figured I could just ferry them between the crossing points and the big cities within a 200 miles radius."
Ciobanu said his experience of coming to a new country in his 20s helps him relate to a small part of what many Ukrainians are experiencing right now.
"I know how it feels to come to a new country and don't have many connections," he said. "My English was a lot worse when I came here, so that's also a barrier that I know how that feels."
He said after seeing the horrors people in Ukraine are fleeing, he feels compelled to do whatever he can to help. So, he's packing his bags and planning to spend two weeks in Romania to help refugees find shelter, supplies and anything else they need.
"Initially, people fleeing Ukraine were people with means," he said. "Now, you're seeing people who actually need the help, people who didn't have anything and waited until the last moment to use their life savings to make this trip."
Ciobanu is from the Romanian city of Iasi, which is about an hour and a half from the Ukrainian border.
"I was 12 when communism fell, like we had this constant tense environment being so close to Soviet Union and Russia," he said. "So it's a personal thing. I think people need to fight back. …The Ukrainians have every right to defend themselves, and as neighbors, we could find ourselves in the same in the same situation. So, I think it's important for people to help each other as neighbors and as human beings."
Ciobanu's wife Jodie said that she can't help but worry a little as her husband travels closer to the conflict, but she knows he loves to help, and she wants to support him in this aid effort.
"As long as he continues to contact us everyday, communicate with us, that will be fine," she said. "As long as we get communication, we'll be fine."
Ciobanu isn't planning to take any supplies with him because he said he'll be able to buy everything he needs once he gets to Europe. Instead, he's taking the money raised through a GoFundMe, which totaled more than $13,000 as of Friday night.
"I was skeptical," he said. "I didn't think I would get to raise much. The response was overwhelming."
Ciobanu will leave for Romania on March 17. He said he's not hoping to change the world during his two weeks there. He's just trying to help.
"I think this is the time to provide as much support as we can," he said. "It's the right thing to do."
Ciobanu said he plans to upload video updates to a YouTube channel during his time in Romania.