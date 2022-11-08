Dane County clerk: voter turnout is trending high, 'possibly' hitting 90%

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell said in a tweet voter turnout in the county is high, "possibly" hitting 90% in some places.

This is up from his morning estimate of an 85% voter turnout.

Voters in Middleton have been reporting long lines all day, saying it wraps around town hall.

Overall, officials say Election Day in Wisconsin has gone smoothly apart from a man entering a West Bend polling place with a knife and demanding staff to "stop the voting."

McDonell reminded voters to stay in line, as you can still vote if you're in line before 8 p.m.

In another tweet, McDonell said he expects it to be a "long night before we can go home," despite a few results already coming in.