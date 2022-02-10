Democratic lawmaker deletes tweet about parents' right to 'have a say' in kids' education

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Democratic state representative, who also serves as one of the state party's officials, said Thursday parents should send their kids to private school or homeschool them if they want to have a say in their education.
Rep. Lee Snodgrass (D-Appleton) later deleted the tweet after prominent conservatives spread it online within hours of Snodgrass posting it.
The original message said, "If parents want to 'have a say' in their child's education, they should home school or pay for private school tuition out of their family budget."
Gubernatorial candidates Rebecca Kleefisch and Kevin Nicholson slammed Snodgrass over the remarks. Kleefisch called on Gov. Tony Evers to denounce the "anti-parent, counterproductive" remarks.
Nicholson also chimed in on the remark, calling Snodgrass' initial message "insanity."
"This is a Leftist telling Wisconsinites to butt out of their kids’ education so other Leftists can teach them intellectual poison like [Critical Race Theory]."
There's been no evidence to date of Wisconsin schools teaching students the academically-understood doctrine of Critical Race Theory, a legal examination of how current laws are shaped by historic racial segregation. University of Wisconsin officials told lawmakers it's only taught to college students.
Republican lawmakers have pursued legislation that would ban K-12 schools and state agencies from teaching lessons that make kids and employees feel responsible for their ancestors' actions.
Gov. Tony Evers in a statement said he rejected the idea parents should not have a say in what their kids learn in public schools.
“I disagree with Rep. Snodgrass. Parents are the first and best teachers our kids have, and we know parent involvement in their kids’ education is critical to ensuring every student’s success," Evers said. "Politicians on both sides of the aisle have to stop using our kids as political pawns."
Snodgrass, who serves as the 2nd Vice Chair for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, later posted an apology.
"Of course parents need to have a say in their kids’ education and their classrooms! I’m a parent, and I have a say, as should every parent," Snodgrass wrote on Twitter. "I shouldn’t have been cavalier or glib—that wasn’t my intention, and I apologize. Carry on!"
Snodgrass was elected to the Assembly in 2020, capturing 56 percent of the vote. She lost in her attempt to unseat Sen. Roger Roth (R-Appleton) in 2018, losing by 6.5 percent.