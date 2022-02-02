Democrats introduce gun safety legislation in honor of Caroline Nosal

MADISON (WKOW) -- Democrats want to change how quickly someone can get their hands on a gun in Wisconsin.
Sen. Melissa Agard (D-Madison) and Rep. Shelia Stubbs (D-Madison) introduced a bill Wednesday that would reinstate the 48-hour waiting period on handgun purchases in Wisconsin.
The lawmakers were joined by James Nosal, the father of Caroline Nosal.
The introduction of the bill comes six years after Caroline was shot to death on February 2, 2016. Her former co-worker, Christopher O’Kroley was convicted of killing her as she walked to her car outside of the Madison Metro Market where she worked. Since then, her family has pushed for the reinstatement of the 48-hour waiting period.
"If he had had to wait 48 hours, would he have rethought his plan?" James Nosal asked during the introduction of the bill.
Sen. Agard and Rep. Stubbs say the bill could help prevent similar crimes of passion.
“We must choose to be a safer, more secure society. We must choose as a society to support policies that save lives," Sen. Agard said.
"The purchasing of a deadly weapon is not an action that can be taken lightly," Rep. Stubb added. "Every weapon has the ability to permanently impact individuals, families, and entire communities."
Wisconsin had a 48-hour waiting period for gun purchases until 2015, when it was repealed by former Gov. Scott Walker.