Democrats, supporters of Obamacare rally on 12th anniversary of passage

MADISON (WKOW) -- For over a decade, the Affordable Care Act has been a divisive topic between Republicans and Democrats.
On Wednesday, those who support the ACA, also known as Obamacare, rallied at Republican Senator Ron Johnson's office to mark 12 years since federal lawmakers passed the legislation.
Johnson has been a staunch opponent of Obamacare since launching his political career in 2010.
Over the following decade, Republican efforts to repeal the ACA have failed.
At Wednesday's rally, one woman said that without Obamacare, the treatment she and her daughter need for their autoimmune diseases would put them over their cap within a year.
"That was terrifying for us because we would have been kicked off the insurance," said Julie Buckholt. "We would not have been able to get our life medication. Without this medication, I would not be standing here in front of you."
She said that because of their pre-existing conditions, they would not be able to get back on insurance if they were to lose it.
"I don't understand why [Johnson] thinks that he can take away our health care, why he doesn't see that we have millions of people that depend on the ACA," Buckholt said.
In a statement on March 7, Johnson said he has remained consistent in his opinion that Republicans should focus on repairing damage done by Obamacare, and transitioning to a health system that works.
The statement came in response to Democratic criticism that followed a radio interview Johnson gave Breitbart News Daily Podcast, where he seemed to signal that should Republicans regain control in Congress this year and the White House in 2024, they could try to repeal the ACA again.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported on the interview, saying that if the party completes an electoral sweep in 2024, Johnson said, "we can actually make good on what we established as our priorities."
"In other words, if we're for example, if we were going to repeal and replace Obamacare — I still think we need to fix our health-care system — we need to have the plan ahead of time so that once we get in office, we can implement it immediately, not knock around like we did last time and fail."
In the statement his office released after the interview garnered coverage, Johnson sought to clarify those remarks and appeared to backtrack from years of pushing to repeal the ACA.
“During a radio interview I used our failure to repeal and replace Obamacare as an example of how we need to be prepared to deliver on whatever agenda items we decide to run on," he said. "I was not suggesting repealing and replacing Obamacare should be one of those priorities."
Johnson is running for a third term in the U.S. Senate.
In a statement, President Joe Biden said a record 14.5 million Americans signed up for health coverage last year, including nearly 6 million people who enrolled for the first time.
"As Republicans try to raise health care costs for the middle class, Congressional Democrats and I will do everything in our power to protect and build on Obamacare’s landmark achievements," he said.