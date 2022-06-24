Demonstrators on both sides of Roe v. Wade rally at the Capitol

MADISON (WKOW) -- Today's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is historic, and hundreds of people from both sides of the issue showed up at the Capitol.
"Pro-Life Wisconsin is absolutely elated. We're rejoicing in this decision. It's been a long time coming," Anna DeMeuse, Communications Director for Pro-Life Wisconsin said.
After nearly five decades the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, which means the legality of abortion is left up to the states. Pro-life Wisconsin called this decision a victory, but a somber one.
"We obviously rejoice in this decision. But we know that this decision can't resurrect the lives of the 62 million preborn children that lost their lives over the last 49 years," DeMeuse said.
However, abortion rights activists like Kate Diamond with the MADSA Socialist Feminist Working Group view the Supreme Court's decision as a crushing blow to women's reproductive rights.
"It is really surreal to be living in a moment where day by day we see rights disappear. We see rights being stolen from us," Diamond said. "It is really sobering to know that planned parenthood has already stopped taking appointments for abortion services in Wisconsin, that leaves one clinic in Milwaukee."
Demeuse said that, even with the Supreme Court's decision, Pro-Life Wisconsin's mission will go on after today.
"Our work intensifies, to continue to educate women, to teach them about what it is what's happening when they're pregnant, that there is a unique individual inside of them that deserves life and protection," DeMeuse said.