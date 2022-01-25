Does Speaker Vos think drop boxes should be legal? He wouldn't say

MADISON (WKOW) -- Assembly Speaker Robin Vos would not say Tuesday whether or not he believes Wisconsin should allow voters to use drop boxes as means of delivering absentee ballots.
A state appeals court is currently deciding whether to uphold a Waukesha County judge's ruling that drop boxes are illegal in Wisconsin unless the legislature passes a measure establishing rules for how they can be deployed.
The office of Sen. Kathy Bernier (R-Lake Hallie) said Tuesday she had been working with Vos' office and other Republicans on a package of election-related measures, many of which seeking to establish laws around areas where the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau found the Wisconsin Elections Commission ran afoul of the law in 2020 by issuing written guidance instead of establishing formal rules.
Bernier's office said one of the bills included a proposal similar to one passed last spring that would allow up to four drop boxes in communities with more than 70,000 people.
According to staff of the former Chippewa County Clerk, Bernier learned drop boxes were off the table Monday. That same day, former President Donald Trump issued a statement slamming Wisconsin Republicans over the drop box bill, which a Bernier staffer said was still in the works when it was leaked to the conservative Gateway Pundit. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first reported Bernier learning drop boxes were taken out of the package.
"Some RINO Republicans in Wisconsin are working hand in hand with others to have drop boxes again placed in Wisconsin," Trump's statement read. "These fools are playing right into the Democrats’ hand."
The audit bureau's election review, as well as one conducted by the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty found no proof of widespread voter fraud. As it related to drop boxes, the reviews found the elections commission should set formal rules with the legislature's approval in order to comply with state law.
When asked if he believed the state should allow drop boxes, Vos told reporters he wanted to talk about bills coming up in Tuesday's Assembly session, including measures creating new penalties for people convicted of rioting, bonuses for police officers, and mandatory minimum sentences for people repeatedly convicted of theft.
"Certainly, we know that we have to deal with an awful lot of those [election] issues which is why we have Justice Gableman doing his investigation," Vos said. "We have legislation moving its way through the process but you would make it seem like that's all we're focusing on. That is an important part of what we do but it is not all that we do so I really want to focus today on the things I know people care about."
Vos' office later provided a previous statement from the speaker saying he opposed the "expansion" of drop boxes but did not address the question of whether he wanted them used in the first place - something the legislature could decide if the courts side with conservatives who argue lawmakers' approval should be necessary in order for clerks to place them.
An attorney for Vos wrote a letter in September 2020 to Madison City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl calling for her to abandon an event where people could drop off absentee ballots to election workers spread out in city parks. The letter noted there were plenty of other ways to legally vote, including "authorized 'drop boxes,' which 'must be secured and locked at all times.'"
"We wholeheartedly support voters’ use of any of these convenient, secure, and expressly authorized absentee-ballot-return methods," the 2020 letter read.
Democratic leaders said outright restrictions on drop boxes would make it harder for a number of citizens to cast ballots if their jobs or family situations kept them from getting to a polling place during open hours.
"Where I live, a lot of people work long shifts, very long days and they sometimes cannot access the voting place on election day," said Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley (D-Mason). "So they automatically have to find other alternatives."
The appeals court handling the drop box case has issued a stay which will allow drop boxes to be in place for the February 15 nonpartisan primary; that election includes the primary election for Milwaukee mayor.