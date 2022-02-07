During hearing, GOP lawmakers defend push to assert more control over elections

MADISON (WKOW) -- The public had its chance Monday to weigh in on nearly a dozen proposals to reshape election laws in Wisconsin. Several of the measures either gave the GOP-controlled legislature more authority over how elections are administered or placed new restrictions on clerks.
The Senate's elections committee held a hearing on 10 Republican election-related bills and one proposed amendment to the state constitution.
One measure gives the legislature's budget committee control of any incoming federal money earmarked for elections. Another bill gives a joint rules committee the ability to set aside guidance handed down either from the federal government or from the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC).
"I just want to clarify it is the state who is responsible for running elections and administering elections," Sen. Kathy Bernier (R-Chippewa Falls) said. "I fear any kind of heavy hand by the federal government."
Critics to testify during the hearing questioned whether the measures stacked too much power on one branch of state government. They also expressed concern any effort to set ignore federal guidance was a lawsuit waiting to happen.
"It would allow inappropriate legislative oversight of an agency tasked with overseeing the electoral activities that impact all Wisconsin voters," Debra Cronmiller, Executive Director of the League of Women Voters-Dane County said. "Voters have the right to expect electoral agency functions to be monitored but not micromanaged."
The bills also include a ban on clerks filling in missing or incomplete information on voters' absentee ballot applications. They would also ban clerks from mailing out unsolicited absentee applications.
Critics said the changes could lead to ballots being tossed over minor errors, like a voter's witness not writing their street address, and were also unfair because political groups could still send ballot applications no one requested - an issue that caused confusion for some voters in the fall of 2020.
Who makes the rules?
Republicans said the measures were largely meant to follow recommendations from the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau, which found WEC guidance on issues like drop boxes and corrections on absentee ballot applications should've been established as formal rules under state law as opposed to simply written guidance.
"Going to a bureaucracy to say 'change the way we do elections' is really kind of a backwards way to approach reforms or modifications to our election process," Sen. Duey Stroebel (R-Cedarburg) said.
Democratic critics and activists for expanded ballot access and voters with disabilities argue establishing formal rules means necessary policy changes during a turbulent time like the COVID-19 pandemic could make the process overly political as a powerful rules committee could allow proposed rules changes to languish.
Bill deals with nursing home voting
Another item that came under criticism was a bill requiring that families of nursing home residents be notified when special voting deputies were coming to help residents cast absentee ballots.
The concerns stem from allegations presented by Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling that eight families reported their loved one voted when they didn't have the mental capacity to understand what they were doing.
Republican leaders, including Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, suggested five of the six WEC commissioners who signed off on waiving required voting deputy visits in 2020 could be prosecuted for a crime. Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson has not said whether she will pursue charges.
No other state law enforcement officials have presented allegations of fraud in nursing homes. President Joe Biden's win in Wisconsin by more than 20,000 votes has been upheld following a string of legal challenges and recounts in the state's two most populous counties.
"Residents don't need their relatives looking over their shoulders when they're voting," Matt Rothschild, Executive Director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign said. "This is a terrible invasion of their privacy. Unless they have a legal guardian, [nursing home] residents shouldn't have their freedom to vote interfered with in this obnoxious manner."
Under current law, families of a loved one who they believe should not be allowed to vote must get a judge to approve their claims.
Partisan vs. nonpartisan lawyers
The proposals also include a measure that would allow the two major political parties to each appoint a lawyer to serve at the WEC's legal counsel. Currently, the commission's lawyers are nonpartisan appointees.
"We think this makes our appointees more informed in the process by having someone on their side interpreting the law for them," Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg) said.
Critics countered it would further politicize the shaping to election policy and was unfair to people who identify as neither Republicans nor Democrats.
"The last thing we need is more partisan haggling at the Wisconsin Elections Commission," Rothschild said. "Ahy just the two major parties? What about the Green Party? What about the Libertarian Party?"
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is all but certain to veto the ten election bills. Evers cannot do anything about the proposed constitutional amendment, which seeks to ban clerks from accepting outside money or equipment.
Bernier said on Capital City Sunday she's drafting a bill to increase state funding for municipal and county clerks but is also leaving the legislature at the end of this session; the enhanced funding likely couldn't happen under a new two-year budget is approved next year.
In order to amend the state constitution, the straight legislatures must pass the resolution and then it would go straight to voters in a statewide referendum.