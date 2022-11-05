Final push for votes in close race for Governor in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- We are just days away from the Midterm Election and the headline races in Wisconsin are coming down to the wire.
The Trafalgar Group released a new poll Saturday showing the races for Senate and Governor are neck and neck.
In the Senate Race, the poll shows Republican Senator Ron Johnson with support from 50.1% of voters, and Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes with support from 47.4% of voters.
Meantime in the Governor's Race, the poll shows 49.5% favor Republican challenger Tim Michels and 48% favor Democratic Governor Tony Evers.
The margin of error for the polls is 2.9%, which means both races are statistically tied.
With these headline races coming down to the wire, candidates on both sides of the isle are working around the clock to earn your vote.
On Saturday, both Evers and Michels held events to deliver some of their final messages to voters.
Governor Tony Evers ended his day of rallies in Madison telling voters what he has done over the past four years.
"Our public schools K through 12, our University of Wisconsin system, our folks at the technical college system. We were able to bring the largest in influx of money to those organizations ever," Gov. Evers said.
If he is elected again, he says voters should expect the same support for reproductive freedom, the environment and public schools.
"We're going to continue to fund those schools at a high level, we're looking at a couple billion dollars, especially in the K [through] 12 world for kids with special needs and kids that have really struggling with mental health issues," Gov. Evers said.
Republican candidate Tim Michaels was in Waukesha sharing what he'll prioritize if he is elected.
"From my first day in office to my very last day in office, whether its four years from now, whether its eight years from now. I am always going to be about jobs and timing. I am always going to stand up for the hard-working men and hard-working women in Wisconsin," Michaels said.
Michels added if he becomes Governor, he'll prioritize keeping his campaign promises.
"If I shake your hand, if I look you in the eye and say I'm going to do something, it's as good as gold. We need more of that in government," Michaels said.
Both candidates say they think they're the only man up for the job of leading Wisconsin over the next four years.
Polls are open until 8:00pm in Wisconsin on Tuesday. You can find your polling place here.