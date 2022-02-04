GOP senator to introduce bill adding tie-breaking vote to elections commission

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Republican lawmaker who leads the state senate's elections committee says she will soon introduce a bill that adds a seventh, tie-breaking vote to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
Sen. Kathy Bernier (R-Chippewa Falls) said in an interview that she believes the current commission set-up is unsustainable.
Currently comprised of three Democrats and three Republicans, the commission has recently deadlocked on contentious issues like guidance on whether clerks can place additional drop boxes for absentee ballots.
Republican legislators, including Bernier, voted to create the election commission in 2015 after dissolving the Government Accountability Board which had been overseeing elections.
Republicans at the time accused the GAB of engaging in a partisan investigation of alleged campaign finance violations by former GOP Governor Scott Walker.
Bernier said she is drafting a bill that would require both Republican and Democratic legislative leaders to agree on a list of four retired judges with whom they'd be comfortable serving as a seventh commissioner.
"Sort of like a prosecutor and a defense attorney [during a trial]," Bernier said. "They agree on certain jury members. That sort of thing could happen."
Bernier said her proposal would then call for the list of retired judges to go before the state supreme court.
"To the supreme court chief justice and then that chief justice would be responsible for appointing that seventh member," Bernier said.
The state's high court currently has a 4-3 conservative edge with conservative Justice Annette Ziegler serving as the chief justice.
Bernier's idea is the latest in a range of conservative attitudes toward the WEC, which has been under siege since the 2020 presidential election, which found President Joe Biden won the state by less than 21,000 votes following a series of legal challenges and recounts in the state's two most populous counties.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said in a December interview that he was happy with how the commission is constructed.
"The whole goal of putting together the elections commission was to say there's no such thing as nonpartisan. You have people who have bias one way or the other," Vos said. "Let's put an equal amount and make them argue until they get to consensus."
The leading GOP candidates for governor, former lieutenant governor Rebecca Kleefisch and former Marine Kevin Nicholson, have both called for the WEC to be dissolved.
"We need to replace the WEC with much more accountability, which is either a legislative committee or the secretary of state's office," Kleefisch said earlier this week at a press conference in Milwaukee.
"It's time to restore faith in our election processes and eliminate the unaccountable Wisconsin Elections Commission," said Nicholson via a statement his campaign provided.
At the center of the dispute is whether the commission should've put guidance on issues like drop boxes and nursing home voting before a legislative rules committee.
The nonpartisan audit bureau recommended the WEC establish formal rules instead of guidance going forward. WEC Chair Ann Jacobs has said that would give too much power to the legislature, which could then hold up proposed rules it didn't like.
Kleefisch has sued the elections commission, asking the supreme court to rule the WEC must put its guidance before lawmakers as a proposed rule. The high court in a 4-3 vote Friday rejected Kleefisch's petition to have the court take the case immediately, sending it to lower courts for consideration first.