Hot issues getting more people registered to vote ahead of November elections

MADISON (WKOW) -- There are seven weeks left before the November election, and one local organization is helping to get people registered
The League of Women Voters of Dane County helped people at Madison College's South Goodman campus understand the importance of National Voter Registration Day.
"National Voter Registration day is a good time to remind people to check their voter registration status, to update their status if they have moved or changed their name or register for the first time," said Wendy Hathaway, Executive Director of the League of Women Voters of Dane County.
Some people plan to register because they want to use their vote to speak out on issues like inflation, abortion, crime and keeping leaders accountable.
"I will say the race for governor and the senate race with Mandela Barnes and Ron Johnson. I'm kind of torn between them," potential voter Paulina said.
"The stand on abortions. I don't believe there should be a ban. I think everybody should have their own option and freedom," potential voter Utopia said.
"The inflation issue of wages and worker rights, abortions and women's rights, I would go out for that as well and just overall the accountability of our political leaders," potential voter Mackenzie said.
The US Census data for Wisconsin in 2021 stated that there are nearly 5.9 million people in the state, and the Wisconsin Elections Committee reports that nearly 3.7 million were registered to vote as of August 1, 2022.
So the League of Women Voters is working to encourage more than 62% of the population to vote regardless of the concerns that get people to cast their ballots in November.
"There are definitely so many issues that are in the news right now that affect people's day-to-day lives that I think it's getting people energized to turnout on every spectrum of the political party and we just love to see the turnout for whatever reason," said Hathaway.
Voters in Wisconsin can register to vote online or on election day.