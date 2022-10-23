'I want my son to not be forgotten': Mother of Parker Kruse continues to search for him

MUSCODA (WKOW) -- Authorities found the remains of 22-year-old Parker Kruse nearly a year after he drowned in the Wisconsin River. But, family members are not stopping their search until they find peace.
On June 25th, Jackie Johnson-Kruse got a heartbreaking call. But it was one she had been waiting for.
"They found his remains, but it wasn't all of them. So, I was just wanting just a little bit more," she said.
While the search has slowed down, Johnson-Kruse isn't giving up on her son.
"I just feel as a mom that I just have to give it my all to know that I've done everything to look. And once I do that, then I will be at peace," she said.
The long, emotionally and physically tiring days searching the Wisconsin River are not over for Johnson-Kruse. She said the support she has along the way is what keeps her going.
"The friends and family support has been absolutely amazing," Johnson-Kruse said. "I couldn't do this without them. So, I am eternally grateful."
Patti Williams grew up with Johnson-Kruse. She said she would do anything for her because Williams knows Johnson-Kruse would do the same.
"At points in our lives, we bob and weave. But when times are bad, we always have each other," Williams said. "It's just good soul time to be out there. Talk about the world's problems, solve the world's problems and look for Parker."
Johnson-Kruse said the amount of support is humbling.
"I want my son to not be forgotten. He did a heroic thing, him and his best friend saved the guy's life. And then when they tried to stop this boat, this is when it all happened," Johnson-Kruse said.