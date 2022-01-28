Iowa Co. Republicans call for Vos to step down as election law front and center in GOP primary

MADISON (WKOW) -- The latest indication election policy will help drive the Republican primary in this year's gubernatorial race came when the Iowa County Republican Party called for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to step down.
The party chapter accused Vos and other state GOP leaders of not doing enough to address unfounded accusations of widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential election.
In its statement, the Iowa County GOP said Vos had failed to push for a "forensic, kinematic" audit of the election and betrayed the trust of constituents when he took away the staff of State Rep. Timothy Ramthun (R-Campbellsport) after Ramthun has repeatedly called for the legislature to decertify the election, which the legislature's own lawyers have repeatedly said is illegal.
"This has made Speaker Vos politically toxic, creating a liability to the entire Republican ticket," the statement read.
Vos' office did not respond Friday to a request for comment on the statement. Earlier in the week, he refused to say whether or not he felt drop boxes should be allowed in Wisconsin after Sen. Kathy Bernier's (R-Lake Hallie) office said her proposed legislation on drop boxes was wiped off the table Monday after former President Donald Trump blasted "RINO Republicans" over a leaked draft of the drop box proposal.
It's another development that indicates that the GOP primary in the governor's race will include plenty of banter about how Republicans should approach election law should they regain full control of state government.
In launching his campaign this week, Kevin Nicholson blasted what he called "party bosses" entrenched in the state party, mentioning Vos, party chair Paul Farrow, and current primary frontrunner and former lieutenant governor Rebecca Kleefisch.
Bill McCoshen, who served as chief of staff and campaign manager for former Republican Governor Tommy Thompson, maintained his belief that a contested primary could be good for the party's prospects in November.
"There's 194 days until the primary," McCoshen said Friday. "And I'm actually a firm believer that primaries are a good thing provided they don't get personal, right? If they get personal and negative then that can be a bad thing and weaken the candidate for the general."
McCoshen had weighed a run for the state's top elected office himself before announcing last September he would not enter the race.
"Kevin [Nicholson's] campaign is built around being an outsider and being anti-establishment, and there will be a market for that," McCoshen said. "There will be people within the grassroots, the conservative grassroots, who will be receptive to those arguments for sure. This race has got a long way to go. Whether it becomes destructive remains to be seen."
McCoshen noted that since 1970, when the state went to four-year terms for governor, in each of the four times an incumbent governor was defeated, the successful challenger had first survived a competitive primary.
That evidence wasn't enough to sway Vos, who last week said he didn't want Nicholson to run for governor.