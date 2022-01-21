Iowa County residents rally for fair voting maps

DODGEVILLE (WKOW) -- A bipartisan group of Iowa County residents gathered outside the courthouse Friday to call attention to Wisconsin's voting maps.
Those who attended the rally say they believe the maps are rigged in favor of one political party over the other.
The rally comes as Wisconsin Supreme Court justices question whether political boundary lines drawn by the Republican-controlled legislature, Democratic Governor Tony Evers, or someone else should be enacted for the next decade.
The Supreme Court already ruled that the maps for the next 10 years should be drawn with very little changes from the maps that were drawn and approved in 2011. The maps approved by the legislature at the end of 2021 follow that ruling, though critics say the original maps already gave Republicans a significant advantage.
"The Supreme Court in Wisconsin has already made a bad decision by determining that they will use maps that have the least changes to the 2011 voting district maps," said Myra Enloe, a representative from Iowa County Fair Maps Team. "The 2011 voting district maps are considered some of the most gerrymandered maps in the nation."
Those who attended the rally say that there's a lot of support in Iowa County for a push for fairer maps and for electing representatives who support a non-partisan and transparent process.
"This is rural Wisconsin, and I think people intuitively understand that politicians and political parties picking who their voters are--and slicing off the people that they don't want voting in their elections--is just inherently unfair," said Tripp Stroud, a state Senate candidate.
Friday's rally was one of more than a dozen that took place simultaneously across the state. It was organized by the Wisconsin Fair Maps Coalition.