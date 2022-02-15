Making case for re-election, Evers' 4th State of the State calls for surplus spending, reveals new pandemic relief plans

MADISON (WKOW) -- Returning to an in-person delivery of the State of the State address Tuesday night, Gov. Tony Evers touted his use of federal pandemic relief money and plans for spending the state's unprecedented surplus as chief reasons Wisconsin voters should give him another four years.
Evers also announced plans for how he'll spend more of the state's federal aid on EMS providers, students' mental health, and freezing college tuition.
Evers announced he will sign an executive order Wednesday calling a special legislative session for lawmakers to take up his plan to spend about half of the $3.8 billion surplus the state is expected to have by next summer.
Republicans have previously gaveled in and out of special sessions Evers has called on Medicaid expansion, farmers' mental health, and left a session open when Evers called a session on police reform, instead composing their own bipartisan task force, which eventually led to a series of bills the legislature passed and Evers signed last year.
Evers has proposed sending every resident a $150 check; Republicans have derided that idea as an election year gimmick. Evers also has proposed giving $750 million to K-12 education and providing $130 million for child and caregiver tax credits.
Republican leaders have said they will take no action on Evers' plan, instead waiting until next year to see how the projections hold up before crafting a series of tax cuts. In his speech, Evers argued there was no need to wait.
"That’s $3.8 billion that would just be sitting in Madison until then," he said. "Well, that’s not going to help Wisconsinites buy groceries today."
Republicans countered that Evers was relying on short-term sources that, while addressing worthy causes, are also contributing to inflation as part of what conservatives consider to be federal overspending.
"We need to figure out how to deal with inflation in the long-term and not a $150 one-time check," Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said. "We need to make sure we have funding for the institutions that are important, like our schools and health care, permanently and not using one-time federal dollars in order to do it."
Evers announces student mental health, EMS funding programs
Evers also unveiled proposals to spend more of the state's share of federal pandemic aid. His administration will give nearly $30 million to EMS providers; $20 million of it is set aside for rural departments.
It was part his call to shift some of the state's surplus to local governments; a long-standing conversation about the state's shared revenue system has returned to focus amid the rosy fiscal projections.
Republicans slammed Evers for not spending more time outlining a plan to address rising crime, particularly in Milwaukee. Democrats have argued giving local governments more money would help them address social ills.
Evers will also give the UW System $25 million in order to maintain a tuition freeze through the 2022-23 school year. In the two-year budget GOP lawmakers rewrote and Evers eventually signed, the UW System regained the ability to raise tuition but opted against doing so this year.
Evers' address also included a proposal to give school districts $15 million to expand mental health services, provide training to staff on how to help kids who've experienced trauma, and family assistance programs.
"If the folks in this room want to have real conversations about our kids’ success and achievement, then start by fully funding our schools and making sure our kids can bring their full and best selves to the classroom and to their studies," Evers said.
Republican leaders said they wanted to see more details about how exactly the dollars would be distributed before saying whether they agreed with those particular uses of pandemic aid.
"Where it's spent in the state, how it's spent in the state, things like that and where the funding's coming from," Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said. "So until we see the details of these bills, a lot of it seems to be sending out checks to every Wisconsinite as sort of an election gimmick at this point."
Tuesday's address marked the first time Evers the State of the State in-person since 2020. He delivered last year's speech virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Voters will decide in a little less than nine months whether he'll return to give a fifth address next year.