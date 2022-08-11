Mandela Barnes hosts kickoff event for general election campaign

CAMBRIDGE (WKOW) -- Senate candidate Mandela Barnes hosted the kickoff event for his general election campaign Thursday.
The event was held at Hinchley Dairy Farm in Cambridge.
During the event, Barnes laid out his campaign plans to voters, saying he hopes to get Wisconsin citizens engaged. He also told voters he wants to make things better for future generations.
"Our greatest challenges are our greatest opportunities," Barnes said. "We have an opportunity to make sure that the American Dream is within reach for every person in the state, every person in this country."
Senator Tammy Baldwin was also at the campaign event to support Barnes. Baldwin said Barnes was a candidate who would work hard for Wisconsin citizens.
"I cannot think of a better person to serve as a partner to me in the United States Senate," Baldwin said.
Barnes' opponent, Senator Ron Johnson, panned his campaign event. Johnson specifically cited Barnes' support of the Green New Deal, saying it would hurt places like the very farm where he was campaigning.
"This election is a simple choice - freedom versus socialism - and whether it is supporting the Green New Deal, dangerous policies like defunding the police and ending cash bail, or raising taxes on nearly all American taxpayers, it's clear Mandela Barnes wants to fundamentally transform our country." Johnson spokesman Ben Voelkel said.