Mayor Rhodes-Conway declares April 9th 'Solidarity with Ukraine' Day

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway declared April 9th as 'Solidarity with Ukraine Day' at a rally at the Capitol.
This comes as the country enters its sixth week of war with Russia.
Mayor Rhodes-Conway asked Madison residents "to join us in expressing support for the people of Ukraine."
Ruslana Westerlund, the rally organizer, said it's comforting to Ukrainians to have the city's support.
"Their heart is broken with you. It's psychologically this support carries us forward," said Westerlund.
"I don't know how anybody can see those images or hear those stories without bringing tears to your eyes and breaking your heart," said Mayor Rhodes-Conway.
The Ukrainian national anthem played at the rally and nostalgia filled the hearts of supporters even as some recounted heartbreaking moments of the Russian invasion.
"We also wanted to take our granny with us but she said oh I'm old. I could stay here I will be fine," said Maryna Sahaida.
Sahaida said she had to leave family behind in Borodyanka, a town near Kyiv when Russia launched its first attack. She said now her town is in ruins.
"It's horrible and I can watch waters from Borodyanka without tears," said Sahaida.
The discovery of a mass grave in Bucha is just one of many atrocities that brought supporters out and they say they'll keep protesting until the war is over.
"How do you talk about mass murder? How do you talk about genocide? How do you explain that away? It's just deep anguish, pain, anger. We're gonna show up until Ukraine kicks out Russians.