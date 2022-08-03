Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway casts her vote in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway made an appearance at the Perry Free Clinic Wednesday morning to cast an in-person absentee ballot for the primary election.
While there, Rhodes-Conway noted that Madison officials were trying to make voting as easy as possible for anyone who is eligible to cast their ballots. She also lamented that some people will not be casting their ballots due to confusion around how absentee ballots are cast.
"It is really unfortunate that we've had confusion and that we have people out there still casting doubt on our elections," Rhodes-Conway said.
Early voting is available to the public at 32 locations in Madison. Anyone eligible to vote can cast their early ballots until August 7th.