Milwaukee's Common Council approves rezoning industrial site for youth prison

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) - A new youth prison in Milwaukee is now one step closer to becoming a reality.
The Milwaukee Common Council approved rezoning for an industrial lot in the northwest part of the city for the Department of Corrections' new juvenile detention center.
The facility would replace the only current youth prison in the state - located in Irma, Wisconsin. That facility is located several hours away from Milwaukee, spurring some mixed reactions from alderman - according to our Milwaukee affiliate.
"The legislature has been advocating to put a facility locally so that these children can get more support from family, from friends, from clergy people, from other support mechanisms in the community that you just can't get three and a half hours away," alderman Bob Bauman said.
Nine councilmen voted in favor of the rezoning, while two voted against it.