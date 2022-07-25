More voters opting for absentee voting during pandemic

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Absentee voting for Wisconsin's Partisan Primary starts Tuesday, July 26, and there will be no unsupervised ballot drop boxes.
This comes after the State Supreme Court ruled those drop boxes are illegal and you can only turn in your ballot.
"Everything for election day is prepped weeks and weeks ahead of time," said Elena Hilby, Sun Prairie's City Clerk.
Clerks' offices across Wisconsin, like in Sun Prairie are gearing up for voters to cast their absentee ballots in-person for the August 9th Partisan Primary Election.
"In the April 2022 election, we had 1741 people vote absentee and that accounted for 42% of the turnout," said Hilby.
"I plan to vote in person mainly because of the time frame of it," said Sun Prarie voter Kelly Brunker.
"I actually have already voted. I voted absentee ballot through the town of Sun Prairie," said voter Sandy Frei.
Election officials say more people like Sandy are forgoing standing in line on election day since the pandemic hit.
"I think that we will continue to see higher levels of absentee voting in the future compared to before, before COVID," said Michael Haas, Madison City Attorney.
"Pre pandemic, we had about 23% of our turnout, post-pandemic or once it hit, we have about 53% that will vote absentee," said Hilby.
Statewide absentee voting has remained robust since hitting record numbers in the 2020 General Election.
As Dane county once again reaches high levels of COVID spread, Madison election officials say for the current primary 36% of absentee ballots have been already been returned.
"About 24,000 absentee ballots, about 1800 have been returned so far," said Haas.
The Sun Prarie City Clerk's office said most absentee ballots are returned because of an incomplete address, a ballot is not signed by the voter or a witness.
Madison voters can expect one big change Tuesday. They must turn in their absentee ballots at one of the city's 32 polling locations- not at the clerk's office downtown.