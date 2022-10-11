New rules expand Obamacare coverage, fix flaws

(WKOW) - The Biden administration is planning to make Obamacare subsidies accessible to more families next year.
The Treasury Department announced new rules Tuesday that determine the tax breaks for certain families when they buy private health insurance plans through the ACA. It fixes the "family glitch", where workers had to pay increased costs for adding family members to their healthcare policy without subsidies - even if the policies were no longer affordable.
This new ruling would not go into effect until January 2023, but families can take advantage of it when they sign up during open enrollment - which starts November 1st