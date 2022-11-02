Officials meet to celebrate continued development of the Ice Age Trail

CROSS PLAINS (WKOW) - State officials gathered Wednesday to celebrate the continued development of the Ice Age Trail.
The trail has been able to improve and expand thanks to the partnership between the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and organizations like the Ice Age Trail Alliance and the National Park Service.
Officials say the trail has become a state fixture that promotes tourism throughout Wisconsin.
"The trail provides these gorgeous views of Wisconsin spatial pass, but it also generates tourism spending at small businesses and drives economic impact in our local communities," Department of Tourism secretary designee Anne Sayers said.
Officials also recognize that the trail could not grow and thrive without the work of countless volunteers.
"I want to say thanks to those volunteers who have over 69,000 hours of work last year," Ice Age Trail superintendent Eric Gabriel said. "They are the heart and soul of this trail. And what makes it go round."
The state DNR plans to continue acquiring new land for the Ice Age Trail. They say 2022 will be the biggest year for land acquisition if everything goes as planned.