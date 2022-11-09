Planned Parenthood, Right to Life leaders discuss midterm election outcomes

(WKOW) - Organization leaders of Planned Parenthood in Wisconsin held a virtual meeting Wednesday to discuss the outcome and impact of the elections.
They were joined by other advocates of Planned Parenthood. These advocates said they were encouraged by the results. They said they believe most Wisconsin residents would support access to abortion and said that abortion was a key motivator behind many voters' decisions in this year's elections.
"People, you know, again, resoundingly think that abortion should remain safe and legal in Wisconsin," Tanya Atkinson, President of Planned Parenthood in Wisconsin, said. " This is something that impacts real people every day. And, and, you know, pregnancy is complicated, and it's nuanced, and people understand that."
Wisconsin Right to Life Director Gracie Skogman agreed that abortion access was a key motivating factor in the election. She said they could have done more to get younger generations involved in the issue.
"We realized last night the importance of activating the younger population on this issue," Skogman said. "The issue of abortion was a massive driving force for younger voters, and they were not voting Pro-life."
Skogman said Right to Life was happy to see Senator Ron Johnson retain his seat, but wished for different outcomes in the races for governor and attorney general.