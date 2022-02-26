Pro-Ukraine demonstrators rally at Capitol

MADISON (WKOW) -- As the crisis unfolds overseas, people from all over the world have shown their support for the Ukrainian people.
"We've got to do something. We have to come together," said Ruslana Westerlund. She emigrated from Ukraine in 1995. Westerlund said she could no longer remain silent as Russian tanks destroy her native soil. She organized this rally so those affected by war could share their stories on the steps of the Wisconsin State Capitol.
"We had to tell them to wake up because the war is coming. It's a full-scale attack, said Ohla Skyba. She emigrated from Ukraine 20 years ago with her parents, but most of her family stayed behind.
Syba says her family back in Ukraine are shell-shocked they're under attack.
"They were confused. They did not believe us. On the first day, it was despair and everybody was kind of frozen," said Skyba.
Sykba says she's not surprised at American support because the U.S. and Ukraine have something in common.
"They believe in democracy. They believe that people have the right to choose their identity and what they believe in and their freedom," said Skyba.
Even attendees born in Russia said it's no question who they stand with
"I am here to show solidarity with Ukraine," said Boris Krichevsky.
Krichevsky was born in Moscow and says this Russian invasion is eerily reminiscent of a time he thought his family left behind.
"During the 1991 dissolution of the Soviet Union, where tanks rolled on the Red Square. Images of tanks, just invading sovereign states, and civilians having to hide in bomb shelters is not something that I thought I would see in my lifetime," said Krichevsky.
Westerlund hopes the war will end soon but until then she'll continue to leverage peace to fight the bloodshed back home.
"We need to give each other a voice we need to meet we need to come together," said Westerlund.