Reaction to Roe v. Wade draft opinion pours in swiftly

MADISON (WKOW) -- Politicians in Wisconsin were quick to react to a published report by Politico detailing a Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade.
A number of the candidates running for governor posted on Twitter Monday night.
Gov. Tony Evers (D-WI)
Our work to defend access to reproductive healthcare has never been more important. Before I became governor, I promised I’d fight to protect access to abortion and reproductive rights. I’ve kept that promise, and I will fight every day as long as I’m governor.— Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) May 3, 2022
The consequences of overturning Roe v. Wade cannot be overstated. This could have disastrous consequences for Wisconsinites—including Wisconsin women and their families—more than 70% of whom do not support overturning the Roe decision.— Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) May 3, 2022
Congress must act now to protect access to abortion and reproductive healthcare for every Wisconsinite—and every American.— Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) May 3, 2022
Rebecca Kleefisch, R-Candidate for Governor
BREAKING → SCOTUS will overturn Roe v. Wade. It’s about time! https://t.co/CpGSxeNrkc— Rebecca Kleefisch (@RebeccaforReal) May 3, 2022
Kevin Nicholson, R-Candidate for Governor
I pray this is true.https://t.co/cTqxo44qKA— Kevin Nicholson (@KevinMNicholson) May 3, 2022
Tim Michels, R-Candidate for Governor
Barbara and I have long worked for and prayed for this moment, and we hope this news proves to be true. As governor, I will always work to protect the unborn, while working to win hearts and minds. https://t.co/z2CYkrJuXi— Tim Michels (@michelsforgov) May 3, 2022
Tim Ramthun and Adam Fischer are also running for governor as Republicans. Neither had posted to their campaign accounts on Twitter or Facebook by late Monday night.