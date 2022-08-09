'Safe at Home' program helps abuse survivors vote safely

MADISON (WKOW) -- Voting can be a matter of life or death for victims of trafficking or domestic abuse who are trying to escape.
A state program provides them with a level of anonymity.
"It's a draining feeling having to constantly have your head on bobble," said a sex trafficking survivor who wanted to be identified as "Ryan".
Ryan said they had been in hiding for decades and thought voting was out of the question.
"All one needs to do to find me if I go vote is search my name and my date of birth," Ryan said.
Despite the risk, Ryan says voting was a must, especially after the Supreme Court overturned Roe versus Wade.
"I still can't imagine what it's going to be like when somebody is trying to find their way out of abuse, without the easy ability to access to these medical procedures," cried Ryan.
Private information like a voter's address can be publicly searched on Wisconsin's MyVote website, but there is a program that can help.
"Safe at Home is Wisconsin's address confidentiality program," said Erin Welsh, Deputy Director with Wisconsin DOJ's Office of Crime Victim Services.
She says this program helps provide another level of security for people who fear for their safety.
"We provide them with a substitute address that they can use for both public and private purposes," Welsh said.
"In order to enroll in that Safe at Home program, the victim or survivor would have to complete that application with a trained certified advocate who's trained specifically in helping somebody complete that application," said Faye Zemel, Director of Services with Domestic Abuse Intervention Services (DAIS).
The Department of Justice recommends the Safe at Home program be used with safety planning tools that organizations like DAIS can provide.
"Specifically relating to voting, maybe time of day they plan to go vote, talking through sort of all of the anxieties and sort of fears that a victim or survivor might have," Zemel said.
"When confidential voters show up to vote in our polling place, they do not have to show voter ID. They do not have to say their name out loud and their address out loud," said Jim Verbick, Madison's Deputy City Clerk.
Ryan now feels a sense of freedom, being able to cast a ballot, while remaining in the shadows.
"It felt empowering to be able to vote, and to be able to stay safe," Ryan said.
Verbick also says confidential voters can register on election day, because they have this unique situation where they have to register at the clerk's office.