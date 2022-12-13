Same-sex couples in Wisconsin still feel unwelcomed even after legalizing same-sex marriage

MADISON (WKOW) -- A local couple who made history by becoming the first same-sex marriage in Dane County in 2014 shared their thoughts on President Biden's momentous 'Respect for Marriage Act' being signed into law.
"My reason for marrying Renee is because she makes me happy. I feel very safe and content with her," said Shari Roll-Currie.
"She knows me so well. She knows my belief system. She knows what I would I need and what I want. So, she's the person for me," said Renee Roll-Currie.
On June 6, 2014, Shari and Renee became the first same-sex couple married in Dane county, but after Roe versus Wade was overturned, they feared the same could happen to their marriage.
"I was always living kind of waiting for the shoe to drop," said Renee.
Years ago, then-senator Biden said the states must respect the fact that "marriage is between a man and a woman" when he voted to block federal recognition of same-sex marriage.
Now he's since changed his stance, as President Biden has signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law, which gives federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriages.
Shari and Renee Roll-Currie said this makes them feel more secure.
"It's a landmark. It's a steppingstone for us to keep moving forward," said Shari.
“With the passage of the Respect for Marriage Act, we can put to rest the worries of millions of loving couples who are concerned that someday an activist supreme court may take their rights and freedoms away," said Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D) Wisconsin.
Shari and Renee said their marital joy is short-lived because they still feel unwelcome at times in parts of Wisconsin.
"A lot of people think we're safe here in Madison and that's not true. As we get further out to outlining areas, it becomes a little bit more visible," said Renee.
"I keep telling Renee, that they're jealous of us because they see us and they see us holding hands and they see us in love," said Shari.
Shari and Renee have been in a union for 17 years and legally married for eight. They hope one day they're fully accepted as a wedded couple in love.
"Same-sex couples are not hurting anybody," said Shari.
"It's amazing to me that still in 2022, we're trying to make people see that we're not any different than them," said Renee.