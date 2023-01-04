Six votes in and the House of Representatives is without a speaker

MADISON (WKOW) -- The floor fight for Speaker of the House continues as U.S. Representatives approach a third day of voting. Wisconsin Congressman Mike Gallagher nominated California's Republican Kevin McCarthy despite a small, but strong, opposition.
Representatives have cast their votes for Speaker of the House six times in the past two days. Official business, like swearing in the newly elected Representatives, cannot happen until a speaker has been chosen.
House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy has the support of 201 Republicans, including all five of Wisconsin's current Republican representatives. But McCarthy is currently being led by Democrat Hakeem Jeffries of New York with 212 votes. 218 votes are needed to secure the gavel
Gallagher says no other representative has laid out as detailed of a plan for the new direction of the house as McCarthy.
"Mr. Mccarthy has gone above and beyond in terms of listening to people with concerns and laying out a plan for how we restore the basic functioning of the House of Representatives," Gallagher said.
Former President Donald Trump also endorsed McCarthy as speaker but the small group of opposing GOP representatives are holding the whole House in a stalemate.
Representative Lauren Boebert is part of this opposition and told McCarthy during a session that he does not have the votes and should concede.
The house reconvened late Wednesday evening and made the vote to adjourn until noon on Thursday.
President Biden says the standoff is embarrassing, but his administration says they are going to let Republicans continue to debate until an agreement can be reached. Some Democrats were critical of the GOP's standoff, but Gallagher says the chaotic few days is a feature of democracy, not a flaw.
"Sure, it looks messy, but democracy is messy," Gallagher said. "We air it all out in the open for the American people to see. Because at the end of the day, the President is not in charge, the Supreme Court's not in charge. Speaker of the House is not even in charge. The American people are in charge."