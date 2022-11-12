'Today I saw a lot of that passion': Dane County high schoolers learn to tackle climate change

MADISON (WKOW) -- High school students from across Dane County dedicated their Saturday to learning about climate change.
"You got to fight here, and you can win it. And today, I saw a lot that passion," Krishna Elwell, a student leader at the event, said.
Dane county high school students spent their whole day at the Alliant Energy Center learning about climate change and brainstorming tangible solutions they can bring back to their friends, family and schools.
"There are people just like me be it in my community, my country, my world, that do really care about a future," Elwell said. "And I think that so long as we can use our voice, we have a fighting chance."
Elwell was one of many student leaders at this year's Dane County High School Climate Action Conference. This year was focused on what Gen Z can do to meet changing climate challenges.
Sturgeon Moritz wasn't always passionate about climate change activism, but last year's conference opened his eyes.
"It was at the conference last year where I first started to learn about climate justice and how environmental issues intersect with these other social issues," Moritz said. "And how by helping the environment, you can actually make an amazingly big difference helping people."
Moritz and Elwell are both part of the Dane County Youth Environmental Committee, one of the conference sponsors.
This year, a main theme was making sustainability work in your life. For Gen Z, that means finding a way to use social media as a climate change education tool.
"One of the big things that we have is social media, and the fact that we can share information really quickly," Moritz said. "I think just educating people, that's a really easy thing that folks can do."
But, it's not strictly about the method of education. Kadjata Bah with Simpson Street Free Press says as a young black woman, climate change tends to be packaged in a way that doesn't make sense in her life.
"For my communities, especially for black girls, black women, it's important for us to realize that the ways that it's been packaged by white people may not be the way that it works for us," Bah said. "That doesn't mean that we walk away, that doesn't mean that we turn our backs to it. It means that we reframe our own experiences and how they relate to climate change."
Bah says though older generations have been dismissive of Gen Z's activism, she's ready for her generation to carry forth a new way of thinking.
"If that's true for one person, think about how amazing results are going to be when 1000 people do it," Elwell said. "Rippling out to maybe a million, the entire world."
Students at Saturday's conference say they know change won't happen overnight, but they're willing to make changes and educate each other one step at a time.